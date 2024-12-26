Sacramento Kings Rookie Receives Huge Injury Update
It has been a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season for the Sacramento Kings. After a summer that included re-signing Malik Monk to a team-friendly deal, signing Head Coach Mike Brown to a three-year extension, and completing a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, the Kings went into the season full of optimism.
However, Sacramento has fallen far below their preseason expectations. The Kings currently sit at 13-17, having lost four games in a row, all at home. The fans’ disappointment in the players, coaches, and general manager has reached a boiling point, culminating in the home fans booing the team in the closing minutes of the team’s 122-95 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers.
With all the negativity currently surrounding the team, Thursday’s news felt like a needed breath of fresh air.
Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter has been cleared for unrestricted basketball activity for the first time in his NBA career.
Via Sean Cunningham: “According to sources, Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter (left shoulder surgery) has been cleared for unrestricted basketball activity. He is expected to be assigned to G League Stockton soon to get reps with live play.”
Carter, 22, has yet to make his NBA debut as he has been recovering from a left shoulder surgery he underwent in November. Drafted 13th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Providence, Carter is viewed as a high-upside 3-and-D guard. Standing at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Carter last season averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists to go along with 1.8 steals and 1 block per game.
Many fans and media have questioned the decision by Kings General Manager Monte McNair to draft another small guard, especially one that wouldn’t be able to contribute right away to a team trying to get back to the playoffs.
Regardless, any talent becoming available is good news to a Sacramento Kings team struggling to stay above .500.
