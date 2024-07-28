Sacramento Kings Sign USC Standout Boogie Ellis
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign Boogie Ellis, a standout guard from USC. Ellis went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but turned heads with his impressive performance during the Summer League, showcasing his shooting capabilities by hitting 54 percent on three-pointers.
During his senior year at USC, Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, showing his all-around capabilities.
Ellis, 23, is expected to join the Kings on an Exhibit 10 contract, a typical deal for undrafted players. This contract allows him to earn a spot on the main roster during the team's training camp. The Exhibit deal also includes incentives for Ellis if he spends significant time with the G League team.
The Kings' backcourt is already quite competitive, making Ellis' path to securing a spot on the main roster challenging. However, his shooting and defensive tendencies might give him a fighting chance.
The Kings already have 14 of their 15 roster spots filled, but they are allowed to bring in up to 21 players for training camp. Kings' coaching staff and front office will closely evaluate his performance in the upcoming training camp to determine if he can contribute at the NBA level.
Unless Sacramento makes a significant trade before the season starts, the young guard's inclusion on the roster is doubtful. The Kings have a wealth of guards who can play at a very high level. Either way, giving Ellis a chance with his great summer league performance is a good move.
