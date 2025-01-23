Sacramento Kings' Star Power Shines in Win Over Golden State Warriors
The Sacramento Kings just keep finding ways to win, this time taking down the Golden State Warriors 123-117. After falling behind by 17 at halftime, the Kings used a third-quarter surge to get back in the game, setting up a back-and-fourth battle in the fourth.
While it was a back-and-forth game, it wasn't in the traditional manner of trading buckets, but instead, trading runs.
It was clear the Kings' strategy was to not let Stephen Curry beat them. He had 12 points at halftime but didn't score again until he hit a layup with forty seconds left in the game.
But there was a stretch where he hurt the Kings by setting up his teammates. The Warriors went on a quick 9-0 run with threes from Buddy Hield and Moses Moody. Curry drew the double teams and created open looks.
But the Kings stuck with their plan and answered with a 13-0 run themselves. And as they continued to limit Curry's production, their help, rotations, and hustle limited what the rest of the Warriors did.
On the flipside, the Kings had no stretch scoring down the home stretch. DeMar DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk all took turns getting buckets. Monk and Fox were driving to the rim, DeRozan was operating in his patented mid-range, as Sacramento had no shortage of options.
It's what makes the Kings offense so special, especially down the stretch in a close game. And meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis casually dropped 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
The quartet of Fox, Monk, DeRozan, and Sabonis is special. They are loaded with star talent that doesn't get recognized enough. If they continue to win at this rate though, they'll force everyone to pay attention to something special brewing in Sacramento.
