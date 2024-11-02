Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Swing Stat of the Game
Before each Sacramento Kings game, I try to find a stat that will dictate the game's outcome. Theoretically, if the Kings win the swing stat, they win the game. If they lose the stat, they lose the game. Make sense? Let’s get into it.
The Kings travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 4:30 PM PT.
Kings vs. Raptors Swing Stat: Fastbreak Points
Season averages:
- Kings – 16.2 (12th)
- Raptors – 21.2 (1st)
The Raptors love to get out and run, leading the league in fastbreak points per game. It was also a point of emphasis for the Kings coming into the season, and they’ve done a great job at pushing the pace when the opportunity arises.
While the Kings sit at just 12th in the league in fastbreak points, you can see the emphasis on pushing the ball whether it’s off of makes, misses, or turnovers.
For a Raptors team struggling with injuries, a good way to get instant offense is to get out in transition.
The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league at limiting early offense, allowing just 8.8 fastbreak points per game, third-fewest in the league.
This is one of the swing stats where the Kings don’t necessarily need to win it (I know, I know, that’s what the intro says), but they can’t get blown out in the stat. If the Kings keep the fastbreak point difference at least close, they should set themselves up for a fourth straight win.
