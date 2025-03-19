Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Coming off a much-needed win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sacramento Kings head into one of their toughest tests of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers are 56-12 and sit comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference, but are coming off a loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. As they head into the second leg of a back-to-back, the Kings could catch them lacking.
Unfortunately for Sacramento, they will be without star center Domantas Sabonis for the next ten days due to an ankle sprain that he suffered in their win over the Grizzlies.
Each team has released their injury reports for Wednesday's game in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Darius Garland - OUT (rest)
Emoni Bates - OUT (G League two-way)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin - OUT (G League two-way)
Luke Travers - OUT (G League two-way)
While Sabonis will be sidelined for the Kings, the Cavaliers will not be at full strength either. The Cavaliers have ruled out All-Star point guard Darius Garland due to rest, but there are plenty of stars left to make Wednesday's matchup a good one.
The Cavaliers will still be led by their star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, while the Kings will try to match their power with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
The Kings and Cavaliers are set to face off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Wednesday night.
