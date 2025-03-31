Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have lost five of their last six games, and now head into a matchup with their cross-conference rival, the Indiana Pacers, on Monday night.
The Kings and Pacers famously swapped stars during the 2021-22 season, as Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Of course, neither team has been super successful since the trade, but the Kings broke their 16-year playoff drought and the Pacers took a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Luckily for fans, both stars are set to suit up for Monday's matchup as they face their former teams.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's game in Indiana.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (right shoulder contusion)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb bone contusion)
Indiana Pacers:
RayJ Dennis - DOUBTFUL (G League two-way)
Enrique Freeman - DOUBTFUL (G League two-way)
Isaiah Jackson - OUT (right Achilles tendon tear)
Quenton Jackson - PROBABLE (G League two-way)
Bennedict Mathurin - OUT (left calf soreness)
Myles Turner - OUT (illness)
The Pacers will be missing two of their top four scorers in Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner on Monday night, while the Kings are relatively healthy.
Sacramento will be without Jake LaRavia, who has been a difference-maker off the bench since they acquired him at the trade deadline, and they really do not have anybody available to replicate his skill set while he is sidelined.
The Kings are still fighting to ensure a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, and Monday's matchup with the Pacers could have a huge impact.
The Kings and Pacers are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. EST in Indiana on Monday.