Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have lost four consecutive games to drop to 8-10 early into the 2024-25 season, a disappointing start for this new-look squad.
The Kings are set to match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, as the two Western Conference foes face off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves have already beaten the Kings twice this season, but their last matchup was certainly not one to forget.
In their last meeting, Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox set a franchise record with his 60-point explosion, but Anthony Edwards' 36 points took Minnesota over the hump in overtime.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's rematch in Minnesota.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
DeMar DeRozan - OUT (back)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
Joe Ingles - QUESTIONABLE (toe)
Mike Conley - QUESTIONABLE (toe)
Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan is set to miss his fourth contest this season, despite missing just three games all of last season. DeRozan also missed Sacramento's last matchup against Minnesota, where they took the talented Timberwolves team to overtime without their star wing.
With DeRozan and backup forward Trey Lyles sidelined, it certainly puts a question mark around Sacramento's wing depth ahead of Wednesday's matchup. After reportedly signing free agent Jae Crowder on Tuesday, it will be interesting if we see the veteran forward make his Kings debut in Minnesota.
The Kings are on a four-game losing streak and the Timberwolves are on a three-game skid themselves. On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Timberwolves will be looking to break their losing streak and defend their home court, while the Kings are desperate to get back in the win column.
The Kings and Timberwolves tip off at 5 pm PST on Wednesday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!