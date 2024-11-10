Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Swing Stat of the Game
Before each Sacramento Kings game, I try to find a stat that will dictate the game's outcome. Theoretically, if the Kings win the swing stat, they win the game. If they lose the stat, they lose the game. Make sense? Let’s get into it.
The Kings travel to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 5:00 PM PT.
Kings vs. Suns Swing Stat: 3-Point Shooting
Season averages
- Kings: 10.2-of-33.3 (30.7 percent) | 30th, 23rd, 29th
- Suns: 15.1-of-39.4 (38.3 percent) | 7th, 7th, 7th
After shooting just 2-of-26 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the hot topic in Sacramento is the Kings' three-point shooting.
The swing stat is generally a stat closer than the Kings and Suns three-point shooting splits are going into this game. Sacramento is currently last in the league in made threes per game, while Phoenix sits at seventh.
Kevin Durant being out for tonight’s matchup evens things out slightly though, as he was shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc on 6.2 attempts per game. Durant has been playing at an MVP level, so him being out is a huge blow for the 8-1 Suns.
The Suns are one of the best teams in the league at defending the mid-range shot, holding opponents to just 31.8 percent from mid-range.
The Kings shoot a league-high 15 attempts from mid-range at a 48.1 percent clip, so hitting their threes will be crucial if that mid-range shot gets taken away, as the numbers suggest.
For most swing stats, I try and find something fun and exciting, but tonight, it’s simple and to the point. The Kings need to hit their threes.
