Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
In their first game with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, the Sacramento Kings put together an underwhelming performance at home and got crushed 130-111 by the Orlando Magic. Now, heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, the Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.
The Trail Blazers have surprisingly been one of the hottest teams in the NBA recently, winning nine of their last ten games. Portland has won five straight as they close out a seven-game homestand on Thursday, but the Kings need to have a good showing after the disastrous 19-point loss in LaVine's debut.
Each team has released their injury reports for Thursday's matchup in Portland.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Portland Trail Blazers:
Matisse Thybulle - OUT (ankle)
It is a fairly empty injury report for Thursday's matchup, as the Trail Blazers are just playing without defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle, who has yet to suit up this season.
As they always are, many eyes will be on the matchup between twins Keegan and Kris Murray, although Kris has not gotten much on-court opportunity in Portland recently. Keegan has played a significant role in Sacramento's success since getting drafted fourth overall in 2022 and continues to shine as he improves on the defensive side of the ball.
The Kings certainly need a win on Thursday night to prove to the fanbase that the De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine trade was a good idea, although it may take more time for the new King to click in the lineup.
