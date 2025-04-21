Kings Win Lottery Coin Flip - Lock in Draft Lottery Position
In a tradition unlike many others, the Sacramento Kings will put their fate in ping pong balls and the NBA draft lottery that is to be held on May 12th, and after winning the coin flip against the Atlanta Hawks, have their odds locked in for the 13th best odds of the night.
While the regular season ended over a week ago, the draft lottery positions were still up in the air with play-in games and coin flips being the final deciding factor. The Miami Heat jumped from the lottery to the 15th pick with their clinching of a playoff series, which left the Kings tied with the Hawks for the 13th or 14th position.
Both Sacramento and Atlanta finished the season with a record of 40-42, leaving it up to the coin to decide who ended up where. And the coin worked in favor of the Kings to move them up to 13.
Going into the draft lottery, the Kings have six possible spots they can land. Either one of the top four picks, the 13th pick, or 14th. The highest odds are staying at the 13th position, but they have a 3.8% chance to jump into the top four.
If the Kings do get lucky and jump into the top four, they'll get to keep their pick, otherwise, the pick will convey to the Hawks to complete the Kevin Huerter trade.
It's not a terrible situation to be in for the Kings. They'll either strike gold and get a top-four pick or lose their pick this year while opening up future draft picks for trades. If this year's pick doesn't convey, the Kings will owe the Hawks their 2026 with a top-10 protection.
New General Manager Scott Perry has a lot of work to do in the offseason with question marks surrounding the Kings, but in three weeks, we'll all get our next big answer of what is next for the Sacramento Kings.