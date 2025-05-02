Scott Perry Fully Endorses Doug Christie as Kings Head Coach
The Sacramento Kings officially named Doug Christie their next head coach yesterday in a move that felt like a foregone conclusion. As part of that move, there were questions about whether it was truly new General Manager Scott Perry's choice or something that came down from Kings ownership.
But in their latest press conference, Perry was not shy about his endorsement of Doug Christie as the next head coach.
"The more we talked, the more seamless it felt to me. It was just a natural fit, because we see the game in a lot of the same ways," Perry stated. "The values and the core and the tangibles of this game of basketball, we both have a deep appreciation for. It was important for me, us, whoever is sitting in the head coaching seat, could carry that out the very best, and Doug obviously fit that bill, and that's why he's sitting here. I have tremendous confidence in him being able to uplift, inspire all those around him so we can have sustainable success."
Perry did mention that he had informal conversations with other candidates, but all roads seemingly led back to Christie. Perry added that even if he wasn't in Sacramento, he would be excited to have Christie helm the team.
"Even if I was somewhere else though, to be quite frank with you, this man exhibits the qualities that I would want represented in my team. I think that is the strongest endorsement I could give of him," Perry stated. "Above and beyond everything else, it's the character of the man, it's the passion he displays for the game. I can tell he's going to be a coach that is always trying to find answers, learn more about his craft."
It's hard to argue with anything Perry stated. From the outside looking in, it's clear that Christie is someone with the unique ability to uplift and inspire those around him.
One of the most important aspects in the NBA is having a GM and coach be in lockstep. From roster construction to style of play, it's crucial for the two to be on the same page. And from the early press conference, it looks like Perry and Christie quickly formed that connection. "It's important that this relationship be a very strong relationship. That we can communicate freely, openly. And over the weekend, that really felt natural," Perry said.
It's early in the offseason, but it's an encouraging sign going forward. The Kings need to build an identity, and while that won't happen overnight, starting with the duo of Perry and Christie as the foundation feels like a move in the right direction.
It's still possible that there is more going on behind the scenes than we all know, but it feels like Christie has the full endorsement from Scott Perry. Now let the real work of retooling the roster begin.