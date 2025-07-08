Scott Perry Reveals Plan for Kings Rookies' Early Roles
Many NBA rookies are afforded the privilege of learning at a slower pace, playing fewer minutes, and generally facing lower expectations in their first season. Some of the players who enter the league at 18-20 years old with substantial raw talent but little in the way of in-game experience against quality competition are brought along slowly and allowed to learn as much off the court as they do on the court.
According to GM Scott Perry, the two rookies drafted by the Sacramento Kings last month are not likely to be treated with kid gloves. Both the Kings’ first-round draft pick Nique Clifford and second-round pick Maxime Raynaud are in a position to contribute right away, Perry said.
With Clifford completing his fifth-year senior season at Colorado State and entering the league at 23 years old, and Raynaud finishing his senior season at Stanford and coming in at 22 years old, both rookies are at an age where more will be expected of them in their first season. Multiple seasons of college basketball with major conference teams will have prepared both players to step into a role on an NBA team.
Clifford may not immediately project as the point guard of the future that the Kings were looking for, but is a highly adaptable backcourt/wing player with plus athleticism and versatility who can handle the ball. According to ABC10’s Matt George, there is a belief within the organization that Clifford could serve as the backup point guard, in addition to playing on the wing. What kind of role he ends up with is up in the air, but many expect him to be a rotation player straight out of the gate.
Raynaud is an interesting player to watch as well. Despite falling to the second round, his skillset fits the profile of a “stretch 4” to a T. Questions remain as to whether Raynaud serves primarily as a backup to Domantas Sabonis at center, as a power forward alongside Sabonis, or some combination of those roles. Either way, the Kings signed Raynaud to a three-year contract, so it is reasonable to assume that they will utilize him right away.
Both rookies will suit up for the Kings this month at the Las Vegas Summer League, so the coaching staff (and fans) will get their first looks at how the two play together and within the framework of the team. With any luck, the four-game Summer League competition will conclude with at least some inclination as to what type of roles Clifford and Raynaud can play for the Kings this season.
Another player to watch in the Summer League is second-year point guard Devin Carter. After missing last year’s stint in Vegas, as well as a good chunk of his rookie season, to a shoulder injury, Carter is being given the keys to the offense in this year’s Summer League.
With Carter running the show, and Clifford and Raynaud looking for ways to earn playing time, the Kings’ young trio could offer a glimpse into the not-so-distant future for Sacramento during this Summer League schedule. Assuming the organization will in fact sign forward Keegan Murray to a contract extension, and find a way to bring back young guard Keon Ellis after next season, the groundwork is being laid for a good foundation of young talent within the Kings organization.
This is good news, and fans will likely be very hopeful that it all works out, because it appears that the front office may not be desperate to make any other moves this offseason. To the fans who do not want to see the Kings “run it back” next season, and are hoping to see trades involving big names? Earmuffs.
Scott Perry also said in the press conference today that the Kings will be “opportunistic and prudent” in making more roster moves. Regarding the current makeup of the team, Perry added, “I like where we’re at today”. My read on these two quotes is that Kings fans should not expect to see much more action on the trade front this summer.
Sacramento looks unlikely to be able to pull off a deal for Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis this offseason. If that is the case, and all four are on the roster when the season begins, Kings rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud will need to find a way to become complementary pieces and solid rotation players in order to earn minutes on a team that is still trying to compete for a place in the Western Conference playoffs.