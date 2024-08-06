Struggles Continue for Canada’s Trey Lyles in Loss to France
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles had been disappointing through the group stage of the Olympics, almost falling out of the rotation. Averaging only 10 minutes per game to contribute two points, one rebound, and one assist with Team Canada while shooting a disappointing 22 percent from the field, only 25 percent from beyond the arch.
Lyles' disappointment continued as Team Canada was defeated in the Olympic quarterfinals by France, led by NBA star Victor Wembanyama, 82-73, eliminating any chance for Team Canada to medal.
After 12 minutes of play, Lyles secured two points, two offensive rebounds, and a single defensive rebound while shooting 0-2 from the field and 2-4 at the line. His performance at the Olympics came to a close with an average of 11 minutes per game, scoring an average of two points per game and bringing in just 1.7 rebounds per game while finishing with terrible 20.7/25/50 shooting splits.
Lyles' performance isn't reassuring for Kings fans, especially considering how crucial he could be for Sacramento next season. The Kings still lack depth in the forward position, and right now, Lyles is their most dependable backup forward.
This was a bad showing for Lyles, but last season for Sacramento, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Kings, shooting 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep, making him a reliable backup forward. While playing internationally and in the NBA are different experiences, Lyles was anticipated to make a more significant impact in Paris for Team Canada.
