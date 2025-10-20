Three Biggest X-Factors For Kings To Shock NBA World
The Sacramento Kings don't have many expectations around the league for the upcoming season, as the Western Conference continues to be a gauntlet year after year, but that doesn't mean they aren't doing their best to win.
The Kings have talent, but an unbalanced roster that might not be able to keep up in the West. In order for them to surprise everyone, they'll not only need everything to go right, but also have a few surprise players step up over the course of the 82-game season.
Here are three of the Kings' biggest X-Factors that could lead them into a surprise playoff spot for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Russell Westbrook
X-Factors are generally young, unproven players, but any time you add a former MVP to the roster, he immediately becomes an X-factor. The Kings didn't bring in Westbrook to lead the team, as he will presumably backup fellow new signee Dennis Schröder, which should lower expectations for the future Hall-of-Famer.
But Westbrook has led teams time and time again in his career. His biggest impact may not be on the court, but in how he affects his teammates off the court as well. If he can instill the 'always play hard' mentality that he brings every night, he could have an overarching impact on the whole team.
It's the combination of veteran experience with on-court production that puts Westbrook at the top of the list. He's not going to surprise anyone if he plays well like a young X-factor, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't fit the category.
Dylan Cardwell
On the flipside, we have Dylan Cardwell, the unproven, undrafted free agent rookie on a two-way contract. It's hard to get more of a contrast to Westbrook than Cardwell.
While Maxime Raynaud has gotten all of the buzz as the rookie center, Cardwell quietly continues to play well. Through Summer League and the preseason, Cardwell has impressed with his defensive presence at the rim.
He only has one block in two preseason games, but that number doesn't show how impactful he's been in the interior. He's also made six of his eight field goal attempts, good for 75% from the field. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the game, which is something that can't be said for a lot of players on this roster.
The Kings haven't had an interior defensive presence in years, and Cardwell could be the first to come in to truly take that role. He has a lot of players ahead of him in Domantas Sabonis, Drew Eubanks, and Raynaud, but he'd be the biggest surprise of the group if he has any impact this season, making him a huge potential X-factor for the team.
Keegan Murray's Shooting
The final X-factor is a little more specific than the previous two. Throughout his three years in the league, Keegan Murray has proven he can be a highly productive player even with a dip in three-point shooting.
But if he's able to get back to the 40% range from deep, and maintain his improved defense and rebounding, he would catapult himself up the rankings for the most important players on this team for the season and the future of the franchise.
With a big extension in hand, Murray doesn't have the pressure of being in a contract year, but he still has a lot to prove with the new contract. We've seen a year where Murray is lights out from three, and we've seen a year where he's the primary defender, but we haven't seen the two together. Combining the two this year could be the biggest key to the Kings making a surprise run at the playoffs.