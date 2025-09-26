Three Landing Spots for Malik Monk Amid Kings' Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have reportedly re-engaged in sign-and-trade talks about Jonathan Kuminga, although it still seems unlikely that a deal will get done. The Kings are reportedly offering the Warriors a package of Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, but the Warriors have minimal interest in the electric guard.
While the Kings are trying to get a deal done to swap Monk for Kuminga, what happens if it falls through? Do the Kings plan on keeping Monk if they cannot acquire Kuminga, or could they still shop him in other trades? After Monk has been thrown around trade rumors all offseason, it is likely hard for him to return and act like everything is normal.
If the Kings are still looking to trade Monk, there are a few potential landing spots that could make for snug fits.
Houston Rockets
After it was announced that Fred VanVleet would miss the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, the expectation became that the Houston Rockets would be forced to turn to the trade market to find a replacement. Of course, Monk becomes a potential option, although likely too expensive.
The Rockets certainly do not want to give up too much to bring on a new point guard, and since Houston does not have much financial room to work with, Monk becomes an afterthought for the team. Monk has three years left on his deal worth about $60.5 million, and the Rockets do not have much room to take that on.
Still, if the Rockets get into the 2025-26 season and are still in need of a point guard, Monk could be on the table. While he is not as much of a true point guard as VanVleet, he showed that he is a more than capable playmaker, while still being able to put the ball in the basket at a high level.
Milwaukee Bucks
After waiving Damian Lillard, who would have missed the entire 2025-26 season regardless, the Milwaukee Bucks undoubtedly need some backcourt help. If the Bucks made a move for Malik Monk, he would immediately become the best guard on the team, which, of course, speaks to how good Monk is, but more so shows how badly Milwaukee needs some help.
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be the only legitimate offensive talent in the starting lineup, or else things will go very south for the Bucks. If they were able to trade for Monk, although their assets and financials are limited, it would take enough pressure off Antetokounmpo to help the Bucks be much more legitimate contenders.
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are ready to make some noise in the Eastern Conference, but adding another high-level scorer could be their missing piece. Last season, most of the offensive weight fell on Cade Cunningham's shoulders, but he could be much more effective if he had another playmaker in his backcourt like Monk.
The Pistons could undoubtedly benefit from bringing on Monk, but similar to the two other teams, it is uncertain what they would be able to give up to get him. Monk's trade value is assumed to be low across the NBA, and there are very few teams that would have a legitimate interest in him. Still, if the Kings are looking to trade him, they should be able to find him a new home.