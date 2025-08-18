Three Sacramento Kings Stars Ranked in NBA 2K26 Top 50
The Sacramento Kings are expected to be a lottery team in the 2025-26 season by many NBA experts, despite the team having a surprising abundance of talent.
The Kings have a "big three" of All-Star talents in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, as they are all stars in their own right. However, the doubt stems from the trio's struggle to piece it together.
Regardless, the three are undoubtedly some of the premier talents in the league, and it shows in the NBA 2K26 rating reveal. Each of the three players is ranked in the top 50 in the game's newest release ahead of the 2025-26 season.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine - 85 overall
DeRozan and LaVine both earned an 85 overall in the newest NBA 2K game, a fair rating for each. DeRozan, 36, was sent to the Kings in a sign-and-trade last offseason, and the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
The expectation this offseason was that the Kings would help DeRozan find a new home in a trade, but the veteran forward certainly seems like he will be going into the 2025-26 season in Sacramento. Still, an 85 overall seems like a fair rating, and he barely hangs onto a spot in the top 50.
LaVine, 30, was traded to the Kings at February's trade deadline. In 32 appearances with the Kings, LaVine averaged 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game with 51.1/44.6/87.4 shooting splits.
LaVine and DeRozan are tied with Austin Reaves and former Kings star De'Aaron Fox as the 47th-best players in the game.
Domantas Sabonis - 87 overall
In NBA 2K26, Sabonis is down to an 87 overall after a one-year jump up to 88. The 29-year-old big man averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game last season, while shooting 59.0% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.
For the third consecutive season, Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds per game, and continues to be one of the most dominant inside forces in the league.
Sabonis is tied as the 33rd-best player in the new game, joining other stars like LaMelo Ball, Alperen Sengun, Darius Garland, Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, and more.
While the Kings are not expected to be a contender in the 2025-26 season, they still have a few premier NBA talents to watch out for, as they at least try to make some noise in the West.