Three Takeaways from Kings Training Camp Roster Announcement
With media day today, Monday, September 29th, and training camp starting tomorrow, the Sacramento Kings announced their full training camp roster for the 2025-26 NBA season.
The stars and main players on the team were well known going into the season, with DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine leading the way, but there are a few early takeaways from the roster announcement.
New Signees Not Listed on Roster
The Kings made some final moves in the last few days, signing Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jaylin Williams to exhibit 10 contracts, but neither is listed on the training camp roster.
Sacramento waived both players after signing them, setting up Nelson Jr. and Williams to join their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
This was always the expected end result, but it was unclear on how quickly the Kings would pivot to the G League route for the two players, or if they would get some time in training camp before making the move to Stockton.
Surprise Addition
While Nelson Jr. and Williams were left off the roster, Dexter Dennis is a surprise addition to the team that had not previously been reported.
The 6-foot-5 guard spent last season with the Stockton Kings, where he averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field and 33.8% from three.
This will be the 26-year-old's third season in the NBA/ G League as he looks to latch on to an NBA team and make his return to the NBA. He appeared in four games for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 season.
Dennis will have a tough path back to the NBA with the Kings' current roster construction, but Sacramento's commitment to organizational continuity and giving young players from Stockton a chance to showcase their abilities is a positive sign for internal growth.
Lack of Wing Depth Strikes Again
When glancing at the roster, what stands out is the number of 'G' in the position column. Nine of the 19 players are listed as guards, with another two listed as G/F. We all knew that the Kings are going to enter the season lacking wing depth, but seeing the list of players all together, with positions included, reiterates the point.
Of the seven players listed as forwards, only Keegan Murray slots in as a prototypical 3/4 forward that everyone is looking for in today's NBA landscape.
DeMar DeRozan and Daeqwon Plowden are both a little small for the power forward position, and Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric, and Isaac Jones all seem better suited for the power forward spot, compared to the switchable 3/4 that Murray is.
That leaves just Doug McDermott as the other true wing to backup Murray, but he's even on the small side at 6-foot-6, and doesn't bring much defensively, which is going to be a point of emphasis for Doug Christie this season.
This lack of depth isn't a surprise, but it is something to keep an eye on as we start to look at rotations and jersey colors in training camp.