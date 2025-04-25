Three Targets for the Kings to Pair With Domantas Sabonis
There has been a ton of speculation about Domantas Sabonis’ future with the Sacramento Kings and were not even through April. First, things got interesting when The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Sabonis would “seek clarity” from
Sacramento’s leadership on the direction of the franchise and things have only heated up since.
Yesterday, Sabonis trade talks picked up on social media as Sam Amico brought up some teams that could be interested in Sabonis. I’ve already written about a possible Sabonis trade, and Orlando was one of the teams I discussed, but let’s talk about how to optimize Sabonis if a trade doesn’t materialize.
When Denver wanted to build a contender around Jokic, one of the first dominoes was bringing in Aaron Gordon. What Denver saw was the chance to pair Jokic up with an athletic and physical forward who can cover for some of Jokic’s defensive and athletic limitations. It worked out perfectly as Denver won the 2023 NBA Finals with Gordon playing excellent defense and shooting nearly 40% from deep.
I cannot emphasize enough that Jokic and Sabonis are not equals as players, but the formula for maximizing them is similar. Pairing Sabonis with an athletic, rim protecting four who can knock down shots from deep is the only way that Sacramento will be able to make deep playoff runs in the loaded West. Let’s take a look at some of the ideal fits next to Sabonis.
Option 1: Jabari Smith Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. was drafted 3rd overall in 2022 and has had a pretty good start to his career, averaging 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shooting 43% from the field in his three years of service for the Houston Rockets. If the Rockets do decide they need more scoring and move Smith Jr, Sacramento should be blowing up Rafael Stone’s phone.
Smith would bring some much-needed length and a shooting threat that would allow Sabonis to have some cover on defense and keep the lane open for him to operate where he is most comfortable. Below is a great example of Smith covering for Alperen Sengun, who gets pulled out by a Quinton Post screen for Steph Curry in last night’s playoff game.
Option 2: John Collins
My colleague, Will Zimmerle, just wrote about Collins and a few other options for the Kings to bring in length and he was spot on with the Utah forward. Collins did make a comment last year about not wanting to be traded to Sacramento, so this may be a bit of a longshot now, however, Collins shot blocking, shooting, and athleticism make him a perfect partner for Sabonis.
Collins has averaged a block a game over the course of his career and shot 40% from deep this past season on almost four attempts per game. Paring Collins with Sabonis and Murray in the front court would give Sacramento a lot more shooting to optimize their offense and a failsafe on defense against opposing teams’ guards getting free runs at Sabonis.
Option 3: Jaren Jackson Jr.
This is probably the least likely option with JJJ being arguably the most valuable player on the Memphis roster, along with Ja Morant. As mentioned, Memphis was one of the teams that may have interest in Sabonis and that’s exactly why Jackson Jr. is on this list. JJJ is an incredible rim protector and just shot 37.5% from deep on over five attempts per game on the way to being an All-Star this season. While JJJ is a great player, he does have some flaws.
At nearly seven feet tall, Jackson Jr. has never averaged 7 rebounds a game and grabbed just 5.6 a game this year. While it’s possible Jackson Jr. can improve on the boards, pairing him with Sabonis would mean he doesn’t really have to. Having JJJ waiting around to erase shots while Sabonis mans the boards would be a dream come true for Sacramento. In another example of a high pick and roll (which Sacramento struggles with) watch Jackson Jr. recover and erase what should be an easy layup.
Any of these three options would make a huge difference for Sacramento, but it remains to be seen if any will be available. As the offseason continues, the Kings’ moves will likely tell fans whether or not they plan on keeping Sabonis long term. If they do end up running with Domas, adding the right piece next to him will be vital to making noise in the postseason.