Top NBA Free Agent Reveals Five Potential Landing Spots
The Sacramento Kings had a very busy 2025 NBA trade deadline, headlined by a blockbuster three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, while bringing in Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.
Of course, the Kings trading away their franchise point guard was drastic, but they made a couple of other moves at the deadline that truly made them a more competitive team. Two of the most underrated trades at the deadline were Sacramento acquiring Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards and Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies.
LaRavia, 23, is one of the more impressive young role players in the NBA, and he showcased that in his short stint in Sacramento. Through 66 games with the Grizzlies and Kings this season, LaRavia averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals with 47.5/42.3/67.8 shooting splits.
However, LaRavia is now set to hit unrestricted free agency, and due to the Grizzlies initially declining his team option for the 2025-26 season, the Kings are extremely limited in what they can offer him.
LaRavia is set to make much more money in free agency than the approximate $5.1 million Sacramento can offer him, but that does not rule out a potential return.
In a recent interview with Basketball Insiders' Ben Pfeifer, LaRavia revealed that returning to Sacramento was an option for him.
“I really did enjoy being there in Sacramento, even outside of the coaches and the players, the fanbase there was amazing," LaRavia said. “I could see going back there as an option."
However, aside from Sacramento, LaRavia revealed four other teams he would have interest in.
"If LaRavia doesn’t end up back in Sacramento, he hopes to land on a young, up-and-coming team looking to contend for championships soon," Pfeifer wrote. "Aside from Sacramento, LaRavia mentioned Orlando, Detroit, San Antonio and Denver as possible teams he would want to play for. LaRavia’s ultimate goals, like most NBA players, revolve around contributing to a title-winning team."
LaRavia would be a great role player on any contender, which puts his future in Sacramento in doubt. If LaRavia wants to "contribute to a title-winning team," he likely would prefer to leave the Kings, a franchise that is nowhere near title contention.
However, the four teams he listed, the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets, would all be great fits for LaRavia that would allow him to play his role.