Two Players the Kings Could Part With To Sign Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings have been involved in a handful of rumors throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, with reported interest in guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Ben Simmons, and Russell Westbrook. The Kings have also been rumored to be shopping a handful of their own players, as guys like DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk were both on the trade market.
With the 2025-26 NBA season inching closer, there are questions about which of these players the Kings will ultimately add or get rid of, but there is a legitimate possibility that they go into the new season as is.
Will the Kings sign Russell Westbrook?
Westbrook, 36, has garnered serious interest from the Kings, as they are reportedly the only team that is still interested in him. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that there is a chance Westbrook enters the season unsigned, if not with the Kings.
“We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,” Fischer said. “And that’s been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.”
Westbrook would not be a bad addition in Sacramento, by any means, but it just does not seem to make much sense for either side. Regardless of most fans' perspective on the potential signing, if there is interest from both sides, then they will probably make it happen. Even if Westbrook is well past his prime, a franchise like the Kings will likely take the opportunity to add a former NBA MVP to its roster.
Kings have to make a cut...
The Kings are at their full 18-man roster as it stands, filling all 15 standard contracts and three two-way spots. However, there are a few ways the Kings could work around this if they want to sign Westbrook.
There were rumblings about the Kings potentially trading Malik Monk to open up a spot for Westbrook, but not only would that not make any sense for the Kings, but those rumors were shut down pretty fast. Here are the two most realistic options for the Kings to make room for Westbrook.
The obvious change - Terence Davis
Terence Davis, 28, was a staple of Sacramento's 2022-23 "Beam Team," and eventually returned to the Kings for the 2024-25 season after being out of the NBA the year in between. While Davis is a fan favorite in Sacramento, the five-year veteran has a non-guaranteed contract for the 2025-26 season.
Davis is practically a non-factor on the court for this current Kings team, and while it would be unfortunate to waive him, it is the most obvious option if the front office is serious about signing Westbrook.
Giving up on young talent - Devin Carter
The Kings drafted Devin Carter 13th overall in 2024, but the 23-year-old guard missed most of his rookie campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery. However, in the opportunities he did get, he was not as great as many would have hoped. Then, with a healthy offseason under his belt, Carter had high hopes for the 2025 NBA Summer League, but he still was not great.
There have been talks of the Kings potentially trading away Carter. With a loaded guard room, especially if they bring in Westbrook, there would simply not be enough opportunity for him to shine in Sacramento. Trading him away to create a roster spot for someone who is 13 years older than him seems redundant for a struggling franchise, but it is one of the top solutions available.