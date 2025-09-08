Two Sacramento Kings' NBA Free Agents Are Still Unsigned
The Sacramento Kings had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 40-42 record and falling short of the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. Of course, the Kings went through some rough patches, like firing head coach Mike Brown and trading away De'Aaron Fox, and the entire organization seemed to be lacking a sense of direction.
Of course, the team has a new-look front office, headlined by general manager Scott Perry replacing Monte McNair, but it still pains many fans to see the roster construction.
Sacramento's roster during the 2024-25 season felt like some of the most random players thrown together, especially after trading away Fox to bring in Zach LaVine. Sacramento's star trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and LaVine cannot win meaningful games together, and it did not get much better further down the bench.
For the 2024-25 season, the Kings brought in veterans like Jae Crowder, Doug McDermott, and even former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz. All three of those players hit free agency this offseason, but the Kings only opted to bring back one.
Kings' 2025 free agents
Sacramento's top free agent this offseason was Jake LaRavia, who they acquired at the trade deadline but were unable to offer him enough money to stay. Trey Lyles was also a notable free agent for the Kings, but the veteran forward reportedly took a deal with Real Madrid, as he makes his way to the international basketball world.
The only free agent that the Kings opted to re-sign this offseason was Doug McDermott, a 33-year-old sharpshooter, which leaves a pair of free agents still unsigned.
Crowder and Fultz have yet to find a new home this summer, and things are not trending in their favor.
Fultz, 27, made just 21 appearances for Sacramento after he was signed during the 2024-25 season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.5 steals per game, and was certainly far from his best. Still, Fultz had a couple of promising years with the Orlando Magic after injuries ruined his early career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Fultz has enough potential to earn at least a training camp spot somewhere, but it is unfortunate how injuries have gotten in the way of his career.
Crowder, 35, made just nine appearances for the Kings last season, solely being brought in as a veteran bench and locker room presence. For that reason, Crowder could undoubtedly find a home somewhere, but his on-court production has taken a significant hit, making it harder for him to land another job.
It is hard to say whether either Fultz or Crowder will sign with an NBA team, and there is even the possibility that they take the same route as Trey Lyles and Mason Jones by signing with an international team.