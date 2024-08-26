Underrated Duo Is Vital for Kings Success
Domantas Sabonis is happy that Malik Monk is back in Sacramento and for a good reason. Their two-man game is one of the most underrated aspects of the Sacramento Kings offense.
We focus so much on Sabonis running the Kings offense through the dribble handoff action at the top of the key, but his ability to set screens in the pick-and-roll is highly underrated, especially when Monk is the one running the point.
When Monk gets going downhill, he has a unique ability to not only finish in traffic but also pass the ball seemingly through defenders. His vision while driving is especially beneficial to the Kings All-Star center.
Monk is magnificent at waiting for the perfect moment to drop the ball to Sabonis, making the defense face the difficult decision to step up to guard the ball or stick with Domas to protect the drop-off pass.
Sabonis was Malik’s favorite passing target last season, and it wasn’t particularly close. He dished out 370 assists, 109 of which went to Domantas. The next closest was 43 assists from Monk to De’Aaron Fox.
Those 109 assists were also the most that Domantas received from any teammate, with the second closest being 77 assists from Fox to Sabonis.
What makes the numbers even more impressive is that the duo reached the high mark in 1,138 total minutes together. That ranked fifth for players Domantas shared the court with, behind Keegan Murray (2,256), Harrison Barnes (2,127), Fox (1,915), and Kevin Huerter (1,395).
Malik Monk was important to the Kings in so many ways last season, but his chemistry with Domantas Sabonis is so important for this team.
