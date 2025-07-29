Warriors Send Jonathan Kuminga to Kings in Four-Team NBA Trade Idea
The Sacramento Kings reportedly met with Jonathan Kuminga in recent days, but there have been little to no new rumors on potential deals for the young wing. As rumors stall out around the Kings and Kuminga, trade ideas continue to fly that send the young wing out of Golden State in a sign-and-trade.
ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel wrote about three possible paths that Kuminga and the Warriors could take in the coming weeks, one of which includes a blockbuster trade with the Kings, Warriors, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz.
Sacramento Kings receive: F Jonathan Kuminga (4-year, $112 million contract with about $25 million Year 1 base compensation)
Golden State Warriors receive: G Devin Carter, F Haywood Highsmith, SAC 2027 1st-round pick (Top-8 protected)
Miami Heat receive: G Malik Monk, F KJ Martin
Utah Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier, MIA 2029 1st-round pick swap (More favorable to UTA), CHA 2027 2nd-round pick (via MIA)
Right off the bat, that's a drastic difference in the most recent proposed deal from the Kings of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation. In this hypothetical, the Kings would still give up Carter and a protected pick, but Monk would also head out the door instead of Saric, which is a drastically different move for Sacramento.
The proposed trade also works better money-wise, as the Kings would need to clear space to bring in Kuminga near the $30 million salary that he's asking for. Monk is set to make $18.8 million next season, compared to %5.4 for Saric.
The trade would also quickly clear up the Kings' logjam at the shooting guard position with both Monk and Carter included in the deal, which seems inevitable to happen at some point during the offseason or at the trade deadline.
The move also clears a path to the signing of Russell Westbrook, whom the Kings continue to get connected to as the offseason trudges on.
And it would also allow the Kings to keep both Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray, who the Warriors are reportedly interested in from Sacramento. Giving up Monk, Carter, and a pick is a lot, but none of the three are the Kings best assets.
Monk would be a great addition for the Heat, as he could provide a scoring and facilitating punch off the bench, and the Jazz would get draft compensation, something Danny Ainge always seems happy to add more of.
But it's a high-risk, all-in move for the Kings in particular, and, if it doesn't work out, will make it even harder to reshape the roster going forward. But Sacramento would be getting the best player in the deal, which is often the most important part of a trade.
This trade would set the Kings up with a strong rebuild and a younger core of Kuminga, Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Nique Clifford. There would still be question marks on what Scott Perry and the Kings are going to do with the veterans on the roster, but the team definitely wouldn't lack talent going into next season, even after moving both Monk and Carter.
In the end, the question seems to always come down to what the Warriors are willing to take back in a sign-and-trade. A young, unproven guard, role player on the wings, and future pick don't do much to help them now, but give them some flexibility going forward, but that still might be enough in their eyes heading back their way. But only time will tell, and there's no telling how much longer this saga will continue.