What Keegan Murray's Three-Point Shooting Splits Reveal
With the NBA Finals coming to an end, the offseason is officially underway with the draft just two days away and big moves already being made with the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade.
For the Sacramento Kings, we've spent most of the offseason so far looking at trade and free agent options, but let's take a step back and look at a player who will also be garnering headlines this offseason for the Kings in Keegan Murray.
After finishing his third season in the NBA, Murray is eligible for an extension this offseason. It was an interesting season last year for the third-year wing. He averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.
He took a leap on the defensive side of the ball, and grabbed a career-high in rebounds, but the main takeaway from the year was his dip in three-point shooting. Murray's 34.3% clip from deep was his lowest to date. He finished his record-setting rookie year at 41.1% and his sophomore season at 35.8%.
He did finish last season on a stronger note from deep, shooting 38.2% from deep after the All-Star break, compared to 32.2% before the break.
And now that we have three seasons of film and numbers, it's a good time to look at Murray's career three-point shooting numbers. And the numbers show that Murray may never be an off-the-dribble, pull-up shooter from beyond the arc.
Catch and Shoot 3PAs
- 2024-25: 145-of-406 (35.7%)
- 2023-24: 162-of-432 (37.5%)
- 2022-23: 192-of-465 (41.3%)
Pull-Up 3PAs
- 2024-25: 9-of-43 (20.9%)
- 2023-24: 20-of-77 (26%)
- 2022-23: 14-of-35 (40%)
Of Murray's 542 career made three-pointers, 499 of them, or 92%, have been of the catch-and-shoot variety. And it stands out that in Murray's third year, he hit his fewest pull-up threes. That may have been because the Kings had so many high-volume shooters after the addition of DeMar DeRozan, but Murray's role on offense definitely took a step back.
While the volume stands out, the percentages also tell a big story. Murray showed promise in his rookie year, making 40% of his pull-up threes, but much like his overall three-point percentage, that dropped in the last two years.
Murray is still young, so this all could be for nothing as he continues to grow and become an NBA veteran, especially as the Kings reshape their roster and if that results in a larger offensive role for Keegan.
And none of this is to say that Murray isn't a great player. Between his catch and shoot abilities, improved mid-range shooting, and the aforementioned rebounding and defense, he is still a player that likely every team would gladly add to their roster. It just limits Murray's star potential, as he may never be a 25-point-per-game scorer.
It should also be stated that Murray's production at the rim has gone up every year, as he shot 63.3% in the restricted area his rookie year, 70.5% in his second, and 77.4% last year. Those are massive jumps, and part of what makes Murray's upcoming extension so difficult to nail down. He's improved in so many areas outside of the three-point line.
It's up to Scott Perry and the front office to decide what type of extension and money they want to offer Murray. It seems clear that he's in their plans going forward and will be a staple for this team for the foreseeable future, but it just may never be in that lead offensive role.