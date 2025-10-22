Will Russell Westbrook Make His Sacramento Kings Debut vs. Suns?
To cap off their 2025 offseason moves, the Sacramento Kings signed future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook to a one-year non-guaranteed deal worth the veteran's minimum. Of course, this is an extremely low-risk move by the Kings, and while it is not expected to pay off a ton either, it could be the type of addition this team needs.
Westbrook officially signed with the Kings last Thursday and joined the team the day after for their preseason finale against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Westbrook did not suit up for that preseason outing, as fans had to wait to see the legendary point guard debut with his new team.
Will Westbrook debut against the Suns?
The Kings are gearing up for their 2025-26 season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, and Westbrook is expected to get his first action as a member of the Sacramento franchise.
After missing their preseason finale due to "reconditioning," Westbrook was left off Sacramento's injury report for Wednesday's season opener, setting him up to play against the Suns.
Ahead of his first practice with the team, Westbrook already had his eyes set on Wednesday's season opener. When asked if he was planning to play, he gave his simple answer to assure fans he would be suiting up.
"For the first game? Hell yeah," Westbrook answered.
Last season with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, starting 36 of his 74 regular season appearances. It is hard to project how Westbrook will perform in Sacramento throughout the 2025-26 season, but he brings some much-needed leadership and energy to the Kings.
Westbrook scrimmaged with the starters in Monday's practice, although Dennis Schroder was sidelined with a left ankle injury. Of course, it is still expected that Schroder will start in Wednesday's season opener, but it is likely a sign that Westbrook will be the go-to ball-handler in the second unit.
The 36-year-old is now the most experienced and decorated player on the Kings' roster, and while he is well past his prime, his intangibles are invaluable. It will certainly be interesting to see how he fits on Wednesday night, but it is hard to imagine that he will not be a valuable piece in Sacramento's lineup.
The Kings and Suns are set to tip-off in Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.