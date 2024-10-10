Young Kings Guards Predict Fan Reaction to DeRozan’s Debut
The Sacramento Kings kick off their preseason action against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, but to many, it is far more than just a regular preseason matchup.
The Kings acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in early July, keeping fans waiting three months until they see him in a Sacramento uniform. Well, the wait is finally over, and fans could not be more excited.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham asked rising star Keon Ellis what type of ovation DeRozan will draw from the home crowd in his debut in Sacramento:
I think it's going to be crazy. It was crazy at the Summer League game, so I'm kind of expecting the same thing here tonight... I think DeMar might get the bigger ovation [than Malik Monk].- Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings
Ellis predicts that the crowd will erupt to introduce DeRozan to the city and he will get a more outstanding welcome than Malik Monk, who re-signed with the Kings this offseason when many expected him to leave in free agency.
Young guard Colby Jones was asked the same question, crediting the passionate fanbase in Sacramento:
I feel like there's going to be a lot of excitement, a lot of love. Just the fanbase, they're one of the best fanbases in the NBA, so obviously having a player of his caliber and knowing what he can bring, I feel like people are going to be really excited.- Colby Jones, Sacramento Kings
While the addition of DeRozan does not necessarily mark the beginning of a new era in Sacramento, his presence should certainly take the Kings to the next level of NBA title contention.
The Kings and Warriors tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.
