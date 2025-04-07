Zach LaVine Makes Kings History vs Cavaliers
The Sacramento Kings got a huge 120-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks in large part to Zach LaVine catching fire.
He finished the night with 37 points on a hyper-efficient 15-of-21 (71.4%) from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from beyond the arc.
What makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he didn't attempt a single free throw, passing Buddy Hield for the most points scored in a game without getting to the line in Kings franchise history.
Hield had previously set the record with 35 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) from beyond the arc.
On a night in which DeMar DeRozan made NBA history, it was LaVine who made it look easy over and over against the league's eighth-ranked defense. He has one of the smoothest shots in the league and when he gets going it feels like every shot is going to go in.
And tonight, that was nearly the case as LaVine hit from everywhere on the court. It wasn't just that he made seven threes, but he also attacked the rim and shot a perfect 7-of-7 inside the paint.
LaVine's three-point shooting alone puts him in rare company and among the NBA's elite three-point shooters, but when he is able to get his two-point game involved as well, he reminds everyone that he isn't just a shooter but an all-around scorer.
Over the last two games, LaVine has looked like he's come out of his shell in Sacramento and hit his stride in the offense. It's not just the high efficiency, but the higher volume of shots that he's taking as well.
With 19 field goal attempts on Friday against the Charotte Hornets and 21 tonight, it was the first time he's attempted more than 19 shots in back-to-back games in a Kings uniform.
The Kings (more than likely) brought in LaVine to be their leading scorer, and he's showing everyone that he can fill that role. Taking down the Cavaliers isn't an easy task, but as the Kings have seen in the past during LaVine's Chicago days, he can carry a team on any given night.
That's a pretty good type of player to have around with two potential winner-take-all games coming up for the Play-In tournament.