DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings vs Cavaliers
It’s not everyday that you get to say you passed the NBA logo in scoring, but today DeMar DeRozan gets to add himself to a very exclusive list as he overtakes Jerry West as the 26th leading scorer in NBA history while the Sacramento Kings took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
DeRozan sits right behind another active legend in Stephen Curry for 25th place, but one has to assume that both will be moving up a few more places with Curry just one point away from Reggie Miller and DeRozan less than 100 away.
DeMar DeRozan has been one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA since his time in Toronto and now with the Sacramento Kings. A true throwback player and master of the midrange, DeRozan has been able to move up the all-time scoring list without shooting many threes unlike many of his counterparts in the modern era. If you scroll through all-time three-pointers made on Basketball-Reference.com, you would run into De’Aaron Fox before you saw DeMar’s name.
It’s fair to say that DeMar may have benefitted from taking more threes in his career, but I find it all that more impressive that he was able to become the player he is without a consistent shot from deep.
Many may forget because he’s mostly a jump shooter these days, but DeRozan was a great athlete who could use his explosiveness to get to the hoop earlier in his career. He had quite a few highlight reel dunks too.
DeMar DeRozan poster dunk on Rudy Gobert: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz
While this season hasn’t gone the way that Kings’ fans would’ve wanted, it does feel good to be able to root for a legend like DeRozan cementing his Hall of Fame case while still playing some solid basketball. For someone who has gone through a lot in his life, it must feel pretty good to see “DeMar DeRozan” 26th all-time in NBA scoring next some of the all-time giants of the game.