Zach LaVine Makes Sacramento Kings History vs Jazz
The Sacramento Kings took a huge risk at the NBA trade deadline by sending De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and bringing in Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to replace him, but they could have put themselves in an incredible spot. Since the trade, the Kings have been up and down, but two consecutive wins have shown a bit more promise.
The Kings destroyed the Charlotte Hornets by 42 behind a 42-point explosion from LaVine and followed it up with a 17-point road win over the Utah Jazz with 22 points from LaVine. The two-time All-Star had a slow start to his Sacramento campaign but has quickly become the potential number-one option in this offense.
LaVine made history with his 42-point outing for his insane efficiency but notched another historic mark on Wednesday night in Utah. LaVine has officially become the fastest player in Kings franchise history to record 200+ points and 25+ three-pointers made.
In nine games since joining the Kings, LaVine is averaging 22.9 points and 4.2 assists with 49.0/37.1/91.4 shooting splits. Before his 42-point outburst where he shot 8-9 from beyond the arc, LaVine was shooting just 26.4% from three as a King, but his efficiency has vastly improved over his last two outings.
While LaVine has showed out against two bottom-feeder teams in the Hornets and Jazz to reach this historic mark, the more comfortable he gets in Sacramento's system, the more effective he will continue to be. At this point of the season, every win matters for the Kings, and LaVine is doing all he can to ensure the team gets back into the postseason.
