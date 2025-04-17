Zach LaVine's Honest Statement on Contract Situation With Kings
Zach LaVine joined the Sacramento Kings in a shocking February trade that saw the Kings lose De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter in exchange for LaVine and draft compensation.
The Kings have coveted LaVine for years, extending him a four-year, $80 million offer sheet in the 2018 offseason that the Chicago Bulls ultimately matched to keep him. Now, seven years later, the Kings have finally acquired the swingman from Seattle.
LaVine appreciates the continued interest by the Kings and the willingness to invest in him, explaining that “it’s a blessing to be on a team that you are wanted by.”
Now that the season is over, LaVine gave his thoughts on how his first several months as a King went. His initial impression of the fans was glowing.
“This city loves basketball... Sacramento fans are some of the best I’ve seen. As players, you want to give them what they deserve, the product they deserve.”
LaVine played 32 games with the Kings, finishing with 22.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.8 APG on 51/45/87 splits.
Despite the scorching shooting numbers, LaVine often looked uncomfortable in Sacramento’s offense. He was far too passive at times and took weeks to appear comfortable in a two-man game with Domantas Sabonis.
LaVine addressed the developing chemistry, stating that it is something he looks forward to developing over the summer.
“You need to find consistency... players, coaches, you know, a firm direction of where we want to go... this isn’t 2K,” LaVine said.
As Sabonis noted in his exit interview, the Kings need a point guard. LaVine was less outward with his desires, noting that it is for the front office to tend to.
“Obviously, roster construction isn’t up to the players,” LaVine said. “For me, whatever we go out there with, it’s my job to prepare and be ready.”
LaVine filled in as a lead ballhandler and initiator at times, but was clearly uncomfortable doing so. His best results came from movement as an off-ball option in the offense. That is not a knock on LaVine, who is clearly gifted offensively and shoots as well as anyone in the league after arriving in Sacramento. This is highlighting something that should be at the top of newly hired GM Scott Perry’s to-do list.
LaVine ended his interview by reassuring the media that he wants to be in Sacramento when asked about possibly signing an extension to stay long-term.
“Very happy where [I’m] at, and the team that traded for me values me," LaVine said. "If this is going to be an organization that builds with us, why wouldn’t I want to be in a place like this? Even if we didn’t end the season the way we wanted, I’d be crazy if I didn’t say I wouldn’t want to be in Sacramento.”
LaVine is extension-eligible this offseason, and he is clearly interested in signing to secure his long-term future in Sacramento. Early indications are that the Kings feel the same way, which makes sense given their longstanding interest in LaVine. Scott Perry and co. will have plenty of work to do this summer, and inking LaVine to an extension is likely at or near the top of their list to solidify the core in Sacramento for several more years.