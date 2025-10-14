Zach LaVine’s Preseason Shooting Surge: Can He Carry Kings?
The Sacramento Kings are off to a very tough preseason, not only from dropping both of their games so far, but also from the news of Keegan Murray's injury and surgery. But they do have someone who looks more than ready for the regular season to get started: Zach LaVine.
The Kings may be in a bit of turmoil right now, but you would know if from watching LaVine through two preseason games. He looks locked in, finishing with 16 points in just under 15 minutes against the Toronto Raptors and 19 points in 25 minutes against the Portland Tail Blazers.
But it's not just the scoring that stands out, but his efficiency so far, especially from three. So far, he's shot 66.7% from the field and 61.5% from three. Those are obviously small sample size numbers, but LaVine looks as smooth as ever entering his first full season with the Kings.
There will always be defensive questions, but the two games are a good reminder that LaVine is one of the purest shooters in the NBA. And in an era where the three is more important than ever, he can single-handedly carry the Kings on any given night.
LaVine came to the Kings in an extremely difficult situation last season, and while he performed well overall, averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.6% from three, it felt like it took him time to get his rhythm.
A big part of that was playing with Domantas Sabonis for the first time, who is such a unique center and facilitator compared to other rim-running centers. The two started to develop chemistry during their time together, but an offseason and training camp should help both of them tremendously. Sabonis is one of the best screeners in the league, and LaVine could feast getting open on his dribble handoffs coming off of screens.
But the point of this article isn't just to point out that LaVine is off to a hot start in two exhibitions, but to question whether or not he can carry the Kings to victory. The most important part of that will be consistency and aggression.
LaVine has a tendency to fade to the background at times, but for the Kings to exceed expectations this season, they'll need him to be more aggressive than ever. That could result in lower shooting percentages, but even if those come down, LaVine upping his volume would do wonders for the Kings.
Sacramento is once again entering the season with a lack of three-point shooters, something that is bound to happen with a team rostering DeMar DeRozan. But with Keegan Murray out to start the season, three-point volume instantly becomes a bigger issue.
The good news is that through the two preseason games, LaVine has already upped his shooting volume from deep. Last season, he shot 7.9 threes per 36 minutes. In the preseason so far, he's shot 11.7 threes per 36 minutes. Again, it's a small sample size, but that's a significant jump for LaVine.
LaVine topped out at 8.2 three-point attempts per game in his career during the 2020-21 season, and shot 7.2 per contest last year with the Kings. For him to legitimately carry the Kings, he might need to approach or surpass double-digit attempts.
That's easier said than done, especially if he's at the top of opponents' scouting reports, but he's the type of scorer who can hit contested shot after contested shot. LaVine has accomplished a lot in his NBA career so far, but there are still questions about whether he can lead a team. History tells us it may not be likely, but for a Kings team on the brink already, it may be their only option if they want to compete in the West.