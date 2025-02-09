Zach LaVine's Strong Statement After First Win With Kings
Wins have not come easy for Zach LaVine since becoming a member of the Sacramento Kings. After losing his first two games with the team, they finally got their first win with the former Chicago Bulls star, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Saturday night. LaVine had his best game yet with the Kings, putting up 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in 37 minutes.
Having now played three games for Sacramento, LaVine sat down for a postgame press conference after Saturday’s win and was asked several great questions, but one in particular stood out. The two-time All-Star got candid about what the team does well and what they are still working on.
LaVine was asked “Where are you seeing in the games that you’ve been here so far, I mean, that you guys are making kind of the biggest strides that would equal success down the road?” by Fox 40’s Sean Cunningham. His response was telling:
“You know defensively and in transition, we don’t need to play,” LaVine said. “We have so many scorers and athletes and shooters. You know in transition we’re getting a lot of our makes there. We’re making up ground. So we need to figure out how to make the game easier for us and get out and get those easier baskets. Put pressure on the defense. In the halfcourt, we’ll figure that out.”
“We’ve got enough guys with experience that know how to handle the ball and play,” LaVine continued. “But that takes more time. I think as long as we get out in transition, get easier shots, and take what the defense is giving us, not make it hard, it’s gonna help.”
LaVine’s analysis is consistent with what head coach Doug Christie has been preaching to his guys, to keep it simple. Before Saturday’s game, the word “KISS” was written on the whiteboard in the Kings locker room. It was presumably referring to the acronym “keep it simple stupid”.
LaVine is averaging 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in his first three games for the Kings, and will look to make it two wins in a row when the team takes on the new-look Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!