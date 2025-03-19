Zach LaVine Unexpectedly Downgraded for Kings vs Cavaliers
The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, making for a challenge against the league's top team.
The Cavaliers have won 56 of their first 68 games, and with 14 contests remaining, sit comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Kings, on the other hand, are just 34-33 and are hanging onto ninth place in the West.
The Kings are already playing without star center Domantas Sabonis on Wednesday night due to an ankle sprain, and now Sacramento will be even more shorthanded.
The Kings have surprisingly downgraded star guard Zach LaVine to out against the Cavaliers due to personal reasons.
LaVine was not listed on the injury report at all leading up to Wednesday's contest, so many are surprised that he is now ruled out. Standout wing Jake LaRavia was also unexpectedly placed on the injury report due to illness.
LaVine has been incredible since getting traded to the Kings, averaging 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through 18 games with impressive 52.7/44.1/89.4 shooting splits. The Kings are much better when he is on the court, and he will be a major loss against a tough Cavaliers team.
On the bright side, fan-favorite guard Keon Ellis will likely start in his place, but LaVine's offensive skillset is hard to replicate. With both LaVine and Sabonis out, Sacramento's offense will take a hit, but they will do what they can in an attempt to upset the red-hot Cavaliers.
The Kings and Cavaliers face off at 10 p.m. PST on Wednesday in Sacramento.
