Kings Catch a Break vs. Mavericks With Cooper Flagg's Injury Status

After winning their first game in over a month, the Sacramento Kings could not string together a second straight win on Wednesday night. The Kings suffered their 17th loss in 18 games by getting taken down by the star-studded Houston Rockets.

Now, the Kings are staying in Texas for the second night of a back-to-back, but Thursday's game will be much more winnable. The Kings are facing the Dallas Mavericks, who are sitting at 21-36 after a recent ten-game skid. Fortunately for the Kings, the Mavericks will be severely shorthanded for Thursday's matchup.

For the fifth straight game, the Mavericks will be without star rookie Cooper Flagg. The 2025 first-overall pick has been ruled out against the Kings due to a left midfoot sprain.

Mavericks rule out Cooper Flagg vs. Kings

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have already beaten the Kings twice this season, and Flagg had his way in both matchups. In those two games, Flagg combined for 43 points, 11 assists, and 14 rebounds on 15-28 shooting from the field.

With Flagg sidelined for Thursday's matchup, the Kings will have a much better shot at pulling off the road win. This season, Flagg has certainly made his Rookie of the Year case, averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game, and once the Mavericks are fully healthy next season, they will be very dangerous with him at the helm.

Your Western Conference @Kia Rookie of the Month for January...



Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks! https://t.co/Nt23916eY4 pic.twitter.com/gT7eR4K6IR — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2026

Not to mention, the Mavericks will also be without Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington, with Daniel Gafford also doubtful to play. While the Kings are dealing with some significant injuries of their own, they could certainly take advantage of a shorthanded Mavericks team on Thursday.

Kings' key to success vs. Mavericks

The Kings' biggest key to success is undoubtedly defensive effort. If the Kings are able to hold the Flagg-less Mavericks under 120 points, they should at least be able to keep the game close. The Mavericks have the fifth-worst offensive rating in the NBA this season, so especially with all of their injuries, Dallas should not dominate the Kings on that end of the floor.

Kings head coach Doug Christie has been preaching about defense and effort all season, and even though they have some key players sidelined, they should at least be playing harder.

In their loss to the Rockets on Wednesday, the Kings allowed 128 points and scored just 97. Of course, they were never going to be competitive when struggling on both sides of the ball, but they have a great chance at a better outing in Dallas.

The Kings and Mavericks are set to tip off in Dallas at 5:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.