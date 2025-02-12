Inside The Kings

Zion Williamson's Status Downgraded for Kings vs Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have unexpectedly added Zion Williamson to the injury report against the Sacramento Kings

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a basket as a timeout is called during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous season, winning just 12 of their first 53 games and riding an active nine-game losing streak. New Orleans' struggles have stemmed from a plethora of injuries. Star forward Zion Williamson has already missed 36 games this season, while guys like Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones are expected to miss the remainder of the year.

The Pelicans now head into a big matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night for the first leg of a back-to-back series but could be playing without Williamson once again.

After initially being left off of the injury report, the Pelicans have downgraded Williamson to questionable due to return to play conditioning.

The Kings and Pelicans faced off on Saturday when Williamson erupted for 40 points on 16-21 shooting in a losing effort. If Williamson has to miss Wednesday's rematch, the Kings would be in prime position to extend their two-game win streak.

Williamson is averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through 17 games this season, but has struggled to stay on the court amid an impressive campaign. The Kings' struggle to contain Williamson on Saturday was certainly keeping the Sacramento coaching staff up at night as they prepare for the rematch, but Williamson's status is now in jeopardy.

The Pelicans are already severely shorthanded, so losing Williamson on Wednesday could be a disaster. The Kings and Pelicans tip off in New Orleans at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

