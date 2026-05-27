The New York Knicks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, which means a seat at Madison Square Garden is about to be the hottest ticket in town ... and probably the most expensive. Indeed, a quick look at resale websites reveals that interested Knicks fans will likely have to shell out thousands of dollars if they'd like to attend one of the team's home games next month, and chances are many of them will.

To a die-hard sports fan, there is no purchase more worthwhile than a ticket to a championship game—in their eyes, a $3,000+ ticket is money well-spent. Still, and just for the heck of it, we decided to investigate what else you'd be able to buy for the price of admission to an upcoming tilt at MSG.

Before we start, a quick disclaimer: what we're analyzing in this moment are the tickets available on resale marketplaces like SeatGeek, StubHub and more. These numbers are not representative of tickets purchased through the MSG box office or the Knicks' presale program, as we do not have those numbers available.

Now, let's get shopping.

1. A 2017 Nissan Altima ($15,990)

Looking to sit courtside at a possible elimination game? It's going to run you a pretty penny. As of this writing, a floor seat to June 10's Game 4 (Section 8, Row 5) will run you an eye-watering $22,207 on StubHub. For that price, you could buy a used Nissan Altima on Carvana (54,845 miles) and still have some money left over for snacks and drinks at the game.

2. 110 regularly priced Dyson Airwraps ($750)

Looking to do a good deed instead of buying a ticket to the Finals? You could use the $83,078 required for a seat in Section 10 D, Row 2 (via SeatGeek) during Game 4 to buy 110 regularly-priced, special edition Dyson Airwraps for an all-girls school in an underprivileged area. You'd be a hero, in that case (whereas you'd just be a fool to drop that much on a single seat at MSG).

3. 4.07 acres of land in Honobia, Okla. ($34,900)

Do you have dreams of owning a Dutton-style property out west? Consider investing in Velvet Falls Ranch, a scenic mountain property boasting "panoramic views, mature timber, and multiple build-ready locations within a private gated community," according to its listing on Land.com. You could set up a generation with this plot of land, and maybe even inspire a new hit television series in the process. Or, you could go to Game 4 for the low cost of $74,710.35. Up to you!

4. Three Rolex Watches ($16,450)

If you're planning to cough up $57,469.50 for your chance at witnessing Knicks glory—which is what it would cost to watch the game from Floor 12, Row 4, per this listing on VividSeats—just know you could also purchase yourself three Rolex watches (specifically the Land-Dweller 40) for that wad of cash. Could be a good consolation prize in the event that things don't go the Knickerbockers' way ...

5. Seven Nintendo Switch 2 systems ($449.99)

O.K., so let's say you're looking to be a bit more fiscally responsible and opt for a cheaper option to Game 4. No shame in that. Well, actually, maybe there should be a little shame—because even for the low price of $3,486, the current cost of one StubHub ticket in Section 213, Row 17, you could purchase seven Nintendo Switch 2 systems and put one in every room of your house. Yes, a $3,000 ticket is far cheaper than a $50,000 floor seat, but wouldn't you rather have the opportunity to play Mario Kart at every turn? The choice is yours.

The NBA Finals will begin with Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks will face either the Spurs or the Thunder, depending on who wins the ongoing series in the Western Conference.

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