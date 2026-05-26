How the Knicks’ Most Famous Fans Reacted to First NBA Finals Berth Since 1999

Knicks fans have been waiting for this moment for a long, long time.

As the final buzzer sounded on New York’s 130–93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 to finish off an Eastern Conference finals sweep on Monday night at Rocket Arena, a drought ended. The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

It’s been quite the (mostly miserable) ride for New York since Latrell Sprewell and that 1998-99 Knicks team fell to the Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. The Knicks won one playoff series from 2001 to ’12. Carmelo Anthony couldn’t get the Knicks out of the second round, and then he couldn’t get them into the postseason at all. The Knicks won 17 games in 2014-15 and again in 2018-19. Last year, New York led the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals by nine points with under one minute to play and found a way to lose.

Over and over again, the Knicks fell short. But this year is different. Much different. The Knicks have won 11 straight games—the fourth-longest winning streak in NBA playoff history—and now wait to learn their opponent in the upcoming Finals.

The New York City streets were rowdy Monday night as fans partied like it was 1999. Inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland and all across the world, the Knicks’ long list of celebrity fans also soaked in the moment:

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet, who was bumped to the second row from his normal courtside seat in Game 4, celebrated on the floor with Knicks players and coaches.

Pure elation for Timothée Chalamet after seeing his childhood team advance to the NBA Finals 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SQRQ1bsIxB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

Chalamet’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner also joined the festivities:

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Jalen Brunson and more all celebrating the #Knicks win pic.twitter.com/Ad69UT6Bwk — Alisson Toro-Lagos 🇨🇱 (@atlTVnews) May 26, 2026

Tracy Morgan

Morgan, who sits courtside at most Knicks home games at Madison Square Garden, appeared to get emotional as he watched his favorite team celebrate an NBA Finals berth.

Tracy Morgan in tears sharing a moment Cavs associate head coach Johnnie Bryant after Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/QyPJhWXEP1 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) May 26, 2026

Spike Lee

Lee celebrated alongside Chalamet and Morgan on the court after the Knicks’ Game 4 win.

Spike Lee hype seeing his Knicks go to the Finals after 27 years. pic.twitter.com/h2mcxgXpV8 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) May 26, 2026

Mike Breen

Bang. BANG! Breen, one of the most iconic NBA play-by-play announcers this century, is thrilled the Knicks are heading to the Finals.

"I've been rooting for the Knicks since I've been 7 years old and to have a team like this is pretty darn special." - Legendary @NYKnicks broadcaster Mike Breen on the Knicks heading to the NBA Finals.@McNuttMonica | #AlwaysKnicks pic.twitter.com/n9ma2hbovW — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 26, 2026

Clyde Frazier

Frazier, the former Knicks guard and current color commentator on MSG Network, is rooting for Jalen Brunson to lead his beloved franchise to the promised land.

"It's been a long time. Carrying on the tradition, passing it down to Jalen. He's the guy now that has to carry it. You got to capitalize when you get there, so we're gonna stay on him."



Clyde Frazier on giving Jalen Brunson the Larry Bird Trophy alongside Patrick Ewing: pic.twitter.com/NaaqUm0Gg7 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 26, 2026

Ben Stiller

Stiller turned the final seconds of the Knicks’ Game 4 win into something more cinematic, as only a Hollywood director could.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani

New York City’s mayor fired off a creative tweet after the win.

.@NYCSanitation I'd like to report a sweep — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2026

Ben Schwartz

The Parks and Recreation star was also hyped on Monday night.

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