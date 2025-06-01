Knicks, Yankees Combine to Make Terrible Sports History for New York City
New York sports fans straight-up did not have a good time on Saturday night. The New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees lost the second of their three-game World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Not fun for both teams to lose such meaningful games, even if the Knicks' loss is much more significant in the grand scheme. And the manner in which both losses occurred makes for some brutal sports history in the Big Apple.
Per OptaStats, the Knicks and Yankees both losing by at least 15 means New York City is the first metro area in sports history to have an MLB and NBA team lose by that much on the same day.
It is obviously much more impressive that the Yankees managed to lose by 15 in a baseball game; the Dodgers took them to the cleaners with an 18-2 defeat. It got so bad so quickly, with 10 runs scored in the first two innings by Los Angeles, that Shohei Ohtani appeared to take a nap in the dugout But the Knicks' 17-point season-ending loss to the Pacers definitely stings more.
An ignominious piece of sports history for New York fans to mull over. The Yankees, at least, get an immediate shot at redemption with another game against the Dodgers on Sunday night. It'll be much longer until the Knicks can try to redeem themselves, as they now have to watch the remainder of the postseason from home.