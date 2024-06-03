Knicks Draft Profile: Yves Missi
The New York Knicks are facing some changes at center, which makes it a position of need and a priority for the 2024 NBA Draft.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (unrestricted) and Precious Achiuwa (restricted) entering free agency, the Knicks have a hold at the position.
A player the team could look to satisfy that need is Baylor's Yves Missi.
"The Knicks are understandably looking into trade scenarios involving their two picks in the 20s as they work to prolong their current competitive window. Missi is in play all over the first round for teams searching for depth at center, with his tremendous physical profile at 6-11 and 223 pounds making him an interesting long-term project as a vertical spacing big," ESPN writes.
Missi played just one season with the Bears, averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He proved that he has NBA talent, as many teams are considering selecting him, including some in the late lottery. That's why Missi has to be an option for the Knicks if he falls to Nos. 24 & 25.
Missi is still very raw, but the potential is there. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and was ranked 13th among all players in the Class of 2023. He's only lived in the U.S. for three years playing organized basketball, so getting to a team like the Knicks will give him immense opportunity to grow and learn as he improves.
