Knicks Trade Target Addresses Rumors
The Minnesota Timberwolves have joined the New York Knicks on the couch after losing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, the Wolves begin their offseason, where questions will surround Karl-Anthony Towns' future. The former No. 1 overall pick has been linked to the Knicks in rumors, but it appears that he wishes to stay in the Twin Cities.
"I've been here nine years and I would love the tenure to keep going," Towns said via ESPN."I'm confident I'll be able to be here with my brothers and continue what I love to do here at home. So that's the plan. Nothing's changed on my side. I love this city. I love this organization. I love this city. It's given me my life, me and my family."
Towns has been speculated as a potential Knicks target for a few years now, but after the Wolves have enjoyed their most successful season in two decades, the chances of that seem very unlikely at this moment in time. Even though Towns struggled to shoot the 3-ball throughout the series against the Mavs, he is still a key piece to Minnesota's future, making it slim that he gets dealt this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!