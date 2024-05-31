What Does Knicks LeBron James Trade Look Like?
The New York Knicks are going star hunting this summer, and none may be bigger than LeBron James on their list.
LeBron, 39, has a player option this summer, but as "The King", he can basically force wherever he wants to go at this point in his career, just as he has for over a decade.
LeBron could opt out of his contract, making him a free agent, or he could opt into his $51 million option and even force a trade to any team he wants, including the Knicks. Bleacher Report wrote about the prospect of trading for LeBron and what the package would look like from New York.
"The Knicks could build a package around Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanović and Miles McBride to get them close to James' salary, giving the Lakers a balance of young and veteran talent back in return. They also have two first-round picks in this year's draft, as many as four in next year's draft and all of their own first-rounders moving forward, which they could use to sweeten their offer," Bleacher Report writes.
While it probably isn't the best package that any team could offer for LeBron, it would probably be enough to get the job done. The Los Angeles Lakers would get an All-Star in Julius Randle, who would team up in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis, and they would also have Miles McBride, a young guard who could thrive with a bigger opportunity in L.A.
The only way LeBron gets traded to the Knicks is if he wants to go there, and that would give New York all of the leverage, so a package may not be as large as the one listed above. However, it would definitely take a king's ransom to acquire a player of that magnitude.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!