Knicks Stars, Coaches Take in Rangers Game
Situated in the National Hockey League's last quartet, the New York Rangers had the support of some Final Four experts doubling as New York Knicks.
The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals a different way, as Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart returned to Madison Square Garden to support the Rangers in Game 5 of their semifinal set with the Florida Panthers. Brunson and Hart were joined by head coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant coach/Brunson's father Rick.
The hardwood foursome earned major cheers from the Garden crowd upon their introduction during a first period stoppage, which was heralded by clips from the Knicks' memorable season. View the moment here: (h/t New York Post Sports on X).
Though the Knicks couldn't fulfill their end of the bargain, this season had many dreaming of the 1993-94 campaign at MSG, which saw both teams reach their respective postseason championship round. Thibodeau took a moment to praise the Rangers' run at the onset of the NBA Playoffs in April, claiming to be a "big fan" of MSG hockey head coach Peter Laviolette.
"I love what the Rangers have done," Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "They've had an incredible year, just love it. It's great for the city, obviously the Garden, all the New York area fans. They've played great hockey all year long."
With their best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece, the Rangers are facing a crucial Game 5 at MSG. The score is tied 1-1 after two periods.
