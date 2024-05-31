All Knicks

Knicks Stars, Coaches Take in Rangers Game

The New York Knicks supported their icy Madison Square Garden roommates on Thursday night.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Situated in the National Hockey League's last quartet, the New York Rangers had the support of some Final Four experts doubling as New York Knicks.

The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals a different way, as Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart returned to Madison Square Garden to support the Rangers in Game 5 of their semifinal set with the Florida Panthers. Brunson and Hart were joined by head coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant coach/Brunson's father Rick.

The hardwood foursome earned major cheers from the Garden crowd upon their introduction during a first period stoppage, which was heralded by clips from the Knicks' memorable season. View the moment here: (h/t New York Post Sports on X).

May 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period of game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Though the Knicks couldn't fulfill their end of the bargain, this season had many dreaming of the 1993-94 campaign at MSG, which saw both teams reach their respective postseason championship round. Thibodeau took a moment to praise the Rangers' run at the onset of the NBA Playoffs in April, claiming to be a "big fan" of MSG hockey head coach Peter Laviolette.

"I love what the Rangers have done," Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "They've had an incredible year, just love it. It's great for the city, obviously the Garden, all the New York area fans. They've played great hockey all year long."

With their best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece, the Rangers are facing a crucial Game 5 at MSG. The score is tied 1-1 after two periods.

