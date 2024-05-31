Pelicans Named Landing Spot for Knicks Center
New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein wants to stay in the Big Apple, but he should have interest around the league in signing him this summer.
Hartenstein, 26, is one of the most coveted free agents in the league, and any team needing a center should look into his availability.
Bleacher Report suggests that Hartenstein should be a target for the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.
"New Orleans can offer a competitive salary using its $12.9 million non-taxpayer MLE. A three-year deal would net Hartenstein more than $40 million, or nearly twice his career earnings to this point," Bleacher Report writes. "The Knicks should want to keep Hartenstein, but re-signing OG Anunoby will be their first priority, and his contract won't be cheap. The Pels should at least try to land Hartenstein as their new franchise center."
Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, arguably the best campaign he's had so far in his six-year career.
Hartenstein will likely give the Knicks a chance to give an offer that's competitive, or even take a slight hometown discount. However, this is going to be Hartenstein's biggest contract to date, and it will be difficult to turn down anything that will give him more money than what he's made throughout his entire career.
