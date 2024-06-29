Knicks Target LeBron James Opts Out, Intends to Re-Sign
Alas for certain sects of New York Knicks fans, Henrik Lundqvist and Bernard appear to remain the only Kings at Madison Square Garden.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron James intends to opt out of the $51.4 million option on his current Los Angeles Lakers contract, albeit with the intention of working toward a new deal with the team.
James' opt-out comes less than 48 hours after the team used the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to draft his son LeBron Jr., better known as "Bronny," out of the University of Southern California.
The Lakers are committed to keeping James with the franchise and would be interested in offering the four-time MVP up to the maximum three-year, $162 million contract he is eligible for," McMenamin reported.
Thus appears to end the thought of the elder James, who has frequently spoken about his love of playing at Madison Square Garden, signing with the Knicks. Many expect the next contract bestowed to the 39-year-old to be his last in the NBA, especially considering that the drafting of his son is set to satisfy one of his final professional goals.
Opting out of an option with the intent of re-signing is nothing new for James, who previously enacted a similar strategy in during prior negotiations in Cleveland.
