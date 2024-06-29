WATCH: Jalen Brunson Battles Knicks Rival at WWE Smackdown
Many New York Knicks fans believe that a healthy Jalen Brunson would've been the key to taking down Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The metropolitan All-Star was more than happy to give them evidence on Friday night.
Brunson and Haliburton were guests at the most recent edition of World Wrestling Entertainment's "Friday Night SmackDown," which was staged at Madison Square Garden. Current United States champion Logan Paul lived up to his heel reputation by having Haliburton, the Paces' franchise face, walk him into the ring.
Knicks fans, of course, know Haliburton all too well from this past postseason, as his efforts helped end New York's otherwise sterling season. Brunson was added to the Knicks' expansive injury report in the midst of the Game 7 loss, fracturing his hand while trying to stop a fast break.
Prior to entering the ring for his match against fan favorite LA Knight, Haliburton and Brunson, the later seated ringside, shared a staredown that revved MSG into a frenzy. Brunson later got involved when Haliburton attempted to deliver Paul his trademark brass knuckles, his prevention drawing "MVP!" chants from the MSG faithful that were mainstays during Knicks home and road games alike.
Calling the "SmackDown" for Fox, commentators Wade Barrett and Corey Graves referred to the confrontation as an unofficial "Game 8."
Paul called upon Haliburton one more time to confront LA Knight, but Brunson once again played defense, leaping into the ring brandishing a steel chair. Brunson's entry more or less scared Paul and Haliburton off, affording one last heroic moment for the point guard and his new pal LA Knight (real name Shaun Ricker).
Upon entering the ring with the chair, Brunson appeared to wince and look at his hand, the same one he injured in Game 7. That was perhaps enough to give any Knicks fan pause, but Brunson took to X to assure watchers it was just a bit of convincing kayfabe.
"Just lived out a childhood dream," Brunson said. "Yes the hand fine lol y'all can relax [sic]."
Appearing on "SmackDown" caps off a dreamy week for Brunson, who is appears set to play next season alongside his close friend and fellow former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges after a reported trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
