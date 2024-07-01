All Knicks

Knicks Center Signs With Thunder After Two Seasons

Isaiah Hartenstein's breakout campaign with the New York Knicks has well-rewarded by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
One of the New York Knicks' most prominent depth stars is moving on.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is inking a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thus ends Hartenstein's Knicks tenure after two seasons after he signed with Manhattan after a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers. In that couple, Hartenstein established himself as a key contributor to the team's recent runs, particularly in last year's trek.

When tenured starter Mitchell Robinson went down with a long-term injury, Hartenstein entered the opening five. In 49 starts, Hartenstein averaged 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 points.

The 26-year-old wound up retaining the starting center's role even when Robinson surprisingly returned and he wound up averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 postseason games. Hartenstein was the 2024 playoffs' leader in total offensive rebounds until the final stages of the NBA Finals, when he was finally passed by Dereck Lively in Dallas.

Hartenstein vs. the Thunder in 2022
Nov 13, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) tries to steal the ball form New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In any event, Hartenstein will go down as one of many who helped kickstart a new era of Knicks basketball and, from his personal standpoint, New York goes down as the city that hosted his lasting NBA breakout that proved him worthy of a professional residency.

Hartenstein is set to become one of the most valuable additions of the offseason, as he joins an Oklahom City group whose rebounding woes came back to bite them.

Despite finishing atop the Western Conference, the Thunder finished 27th in total rebounds per game and second-to-last in offensive board averages. Chet Holmgren and the departed Josh Giddey were the only two players to pull in at least five per game. In addition to Hartenstein, the Thunder have also brought in defensive standout Alex Caruso via a trade with the Chicago Bulls, one that parted ways with Giddey.

With Hartenstein gone, Robinson and Jericho Sims stand as the team's current centers.

