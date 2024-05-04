Former Knicks GM in Contention for Pistons Job
Former New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry may be driving toward his next hardwood calling.
Per SNY's Ian Begley, Perry is "under consideration" to become the next general manager of the Detroit Pistons, as the team continues to search for a successor to Troy Weaver after this last woebegone season. The Pistons are fresh off their worst season in franchise history, going 14-68 in a campaign that featured a 28-game losing streak after a 2-1 start, the longest single-season stretch of futility in NBA history.
Perry worked with the Knicks from 2017 through 2023, leaving after last season when the team did not renew his contract. His time in the Knicks' decisionmaking department was a rollercoaster affair though he did use draft picks on active New Yorkers like Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson.
A Motor City native, Perry previously partook in the Pistons' new-century heyday, serving in the front office under Joe Dumars when the team made six consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals (2003-08). That included a run to the championship in 2004 and a return trip to the Finals the following year.
Despite its downtrodden state, Detroit does have several assets to work with, such as 2021's top pick Cade Cunningham and second-year breakout Jalen Duren. Detroit is also tied with Washington for the best lottery odds at landing the top pick at this summer's draft.
