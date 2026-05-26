How Cavs Prevented Timothée Chalamet, Celebrity Knicks Fans From Sitting Courtside in Game 4

Timothée Chalamet strolled into Cleveland on Monday afternoon with hopes of watching his beloved Knicks complete a sweep of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Per usual, he was joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and fellow Knicks fanatic Tracy Morgan. But instead of watching the game in the typical courtside seats they enjoy at Madison Square Garden, Chalamet & Co. were demoted to the second row.

Spike Lee, perhaps the Knicks’ most famous fan, is watching Game 4 from the fourth row. Rapper Fat Joe found the same fate.

“We had courtside tickets to the game, but once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, they said New York Knick fans can’t sit courtside,” the rapper said on ESPN earlier Monday. “They took the tickets away after we purchased it, so shame on you all.”

Kylie & Timothèe at Game 4 🤩



Chalamet and Jenner ready to see the Knicks go to the NBA Finals 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kFsFtJfSSB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

According to the New York Post, at least 10 other Knicks fans—celebrities and non-celebrities—had courtside seats but were informed by a Cavs executive that they wouldn’t be able to sit there in Game 4. All fans were given a new seat in a different section.

“Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval,” a Cavaliers spokesperson told The Post. “All courtside ticket holders are required to comply with the terms of the single-game playoff agreement.”

The organization sent a similar message to season-ticket holders shortly after the Knicks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, stating “ticket access for games at Rocket Arena will be limited to fans with billing addresses in select areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.”

In other words: If you’re a Knicks fan, you can’t sit in the front row. It’s as simple as that.

That note was sent just a few days after Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sent 25 buses filled with Cleveland fans over to Detroit to take over Little Caesars Arena for Game 7 between the Cavs and Pistons. The Cavs won 125–94, and those thousands of Cavaliers fans were very noticeable in Detroit.

While the Knicks’ bandwagon often packs a long line of stars, the Cavaliers sported their own celebrity couple in Game 3 as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sat courtside to watch Cleveland’s 121–108 loss in Game 3.

Kelce and Swift, however, are not in the building for Game 4.

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