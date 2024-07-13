Angel Reese's Record-Breaking Streak Ends vs. Liberty
New heroines produced a similar result for the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.
Amidst another strong Sabrina Ionescu effort, newcomers like Ivana Dojkic and Leonie Fiebich led the way for the Liberrty, who took a 78-64 triumph against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Ioescu led the way with 28 points while Fiebich was right behind her with 13. A first-year New Yorker, Dojkic tied her seafoam-branded best with 12 off the bench.
In addition to the win, New York (20-4) also ended Angel Reese's record-settting streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles at 15 games ... all while two of their top defenders, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Breanna Stewart sat out due to injuries. After needing a last-minute rebound to keep the streak alive on Thursday in Brooklyn, Reese was held to eight points and 10 rebounds in defeat.
One game separates the Liberty and the All-Star/Olympic break, as they'll welcome in the current WNBA runner-up Connecticut on Tuesday night in Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!