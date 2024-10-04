Challenge Accepted; Liberty's Smart Replays Secure 2-0 Lead
BROOKLYN-After several years of trying, head coach Sandy Brondello finally brought one to Brooklyn.
A successful replay review, that is.
The Liberty responded to a challenge with challenges as they continue to work their way through the WNBA playoffs: visits to the replay monitor ... and a denial of such a stay ... partly paved the way to the halfway mark on their championship journey, as Tuesday's 88-84 triumph over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals is the fourth of eight wins necessary to hoist hardware.
New York has often eschewed elaborate victory celebrations, as "We haven't won anything yet" has been a frequent refrain at Barclays Center. Brondello, however, made a notable, if not brief, exception in the aftermath.
"About time I won one, eh?" Brondello quipped, praised for the victory's timing by Jonquel Jones.
Though omitted from the box score, the former shooter Brondello went 2-for-2 on Tuesday, successfully getting calls reversed on each of her inquiries. The first came with 3:42 remaining in the opening half an exonerated Breanna Stewart of a foul against Kelsey Plum while briefly preserving a three-point Liberty lead. Vegas scored six quick after that but New York replied with a 9-0 run that saw Sabrina Ionescu triples sandwich a successful and-one for Kayla Thornton.
Brondello garnered a few groans when she held off on challenging a Thornton foul on A'ja Wilson in the penultimate minute of the third but such conservation paid off: not only did Wilson miss the first of two awarded tries but it became a brilliant gift in the Liberty's back pocket by the end.
With the Liberty lead narrowed to two with 11 seconds remaining, Las Vegas had a chance to tie or steal the late margin, which would place the best-of-five set's momentum firmly in Sin City's favor. However, Leonie Fiebich used her length to interfere with Chelsea Gray's inbounds pass, causing it bounce off the potenial receiver Plum. Las Vegas was originally granted possession before Brondello requested her second and final visit to the monitor.
As the cameras granted the Liberty the ball and a maintained lead in the final minute, Barclays Center engaged in a state of sustained euphoria to close things out. New York hit its free throws to create the final tally and now has a chance to punch its second consecutive WNBA Finals ticket on Friday a Michelob Ultra Arena (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Brondello credited Fiebich with the assist in the aftermath, much to Ionescu's mock jealousy.
"When Leo tells me to challenge, I challenge," Brondello said, causing Ionescu to ask "What about me?" before conceding that she too trusts Fiebich. "Lucky I kept one. (The team) keeps telling me to take one early. I went, nope!"
Call it another skill for Fiebich, Brooklyn's rookie sensation who was recently named to the WNBA's all-star freshman group. The German breakout continues to appear in both the starting and closing fives for New York, who has enjoyed her lengthy exploits on both sides of the ball.
The Liberty as a whole have been visited by some notable film stars, as Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, and more have been mainstays in Barclays Center's courtside seating. Perhaps such recorded prowess is proving to be the difference as a championship sits tantilizingly close.
